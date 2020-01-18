Salman Khan pulls up Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif for traumatising Gautam Gulati in Siddharth Shukla’s presence

Salman Khan on Saturday night pulled up Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif for kissing Gautam Gulati in the presence of her ‘friend’ Siddharth Shukla. Worse, Shehnaaz was also chided for laughing off Madhurima Tuli’s violent act towards her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh.

Salman told Shehnaaz, “You always have a problem when Siddharth gives attention to others. But, you did not spare Gautam Gulati. You pounced on him and scandalised Gautam Gulati. If Siddharth had done the same thing with another girl, how would you have reacted?”

Shehnaaz was speechless as she remained motionless. Salman also informed her how Paras Chhabra had spoken in a disparaging manner about her father after he left the house last week.

Salman also targeted Shehnaaz for making fun of the violence caused by Madhurima Tuli, who was evicted from the house for physically assaulting Vishal Aditya Singh. Salman asked Shehnaaz, “Shehnaaz, you are laughing. Perhaps that’s because you slapped Siddharth four times, so you think it’s ok.” Realising that she had rubbed Salman up the wrong way, Shehnaaz clarified, “It’s not ok.”

Salman continued, “Even after that when you were told to not repeat, you slapped him one more time the very next day. And that person did not say anything. Try repeating the same act on Siddharth outside the house.”

This wasn’t the only time that Salman chided Shehnaaz publicly. Salman also sought a clarification after she defended Madhurima even though the Bigg Boss host kicked her out of the house for her violent behaviour. Salman asked Shehnaaz, “So you think it was wrong to evict Madhurima from the show?” Shehnaaz withdrew her statement and denied questioning his decision on Madhurima.

As reported by Janta Ka Reporter, Salman slammed Paras Chhabra for raising his voice against him. The Bollywood megastar also exposed his lies on national TV by revealing that the contestant has been lying about his girlfriend and fake rich lifestyle. Salman shamed him in public by bringing to everyone’s attention that Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha had been funding his rich lifestyle by sending expensive clothes, shoes and perfumes even though he was cheating on her for Mahira Sharma.