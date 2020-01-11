Salman Khan loses cool at Siddharth Shukla’s ‘friend’ Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, asks her to leave Bigg Boss

In a dramatic turn of event, Salman Khan has lost his cool at Siddharth Shukla’s ‘friend’ Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif asking her to stop her theatrics and leave the Bigg Boss show. The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed Salman lashing out at Shehnaaz while exposing her theatrics.

An angry Salman was seen launching a tirade against Shehnaaz as he said, ‘ye drama mere sath mat karna (Don’t you dare do this drama with me)’ when she started crying. The promo showed Salman saying, “You keep saying, ‘I’m jealous. I’m jealous.’ You are indeed jealous.”

Shehnaaz then began to bitterly cry while asking to be evicted from the show. “Please get me out of here,” she told Salman. Salman, who looked visibly angry, said, “I treat you with a lot of respect here. You should show respect to me. ye drama, ye natak mere sath mat karna (Don’t you dare do this drama with me).”

Unfazed by Salman’s shouting, Shehnaaz said, “I don’t want to stay here.” Salman responded, “Then don’t stay. Open the door. Throw her out.”

This made Shehnaaz hysterical as Siddharth walked towards her to pacify her. But she refused to listen to anyone.

It’s not clear whether Salman has indeed lashed out at Shehnaaz, who’s a close friend of his favourite contestant, Siddharth Shukla. Going by the short promo, it looks unlikely that Salman will upset Shehnaaz and Siddharth on the show. The promo has already evoked mixed reactions from Twitterati.

Dekho promo pe jyada nhi bol sakte hai Wo highly edited ho sakta But itna to confirm hu ki Salman Shehnaz ke over~drame se irritate huye hai.. Or TV ke samne jab ye sab over wale drame hota hai to irritating hi lagta hai… Koi bacha nhi us ghar me — Pratik Firke (@PratikFirke5) January 10, 2020

Mujhe rona aa raha hai yaar.. i can’t see her like this… Salman sir se ye expectation nhi the

Mujhe lga wo sana ka stand lenge — Fan_of_shehnaaz (@AnupriyaSaj) January 10, 2020

From nowhere the promo looked a prank.

Salman was really angry. He probably is angry bcz Shehnaz beats herself and goes on super madness when frustrated. She stretched the jealousy matter to a pretty bad extent.

Shayad issi liye.#BB13 — M i h R i m A h 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@under_the_wraps) January 10, 2020

The Weekend Ka Vaar show will also see Deepika Padukone enter the house to promote her film Chhapak, which was released on Friday.