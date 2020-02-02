Salman Khan left red-faced after he fails miserably in creating rift between Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai and Asim Riaz

Salman Khan on Sunday night was left red-faced while hosting the Bigg Boss show after he failed miserably in creating a rift between Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai and Asim Riaz. Salman spent a considerably long time in trying to cause fissures between the two by constantly accusing Asim of hiding his past relationship from Himanshi. However, when he failed to establish that Asim had indeed not informed Himanshi about his ex-girlfriend, he told Asim that he was looking like a fool because he was in a one-way relationship with Himanshi.

Salman made desperate attempts to prove that Asim had not told Himanshi about his past love life. But, he was left red-faced after Himanshi told the Bigg Boss host that she was aware of his ex-girlfriend. Asim told Salman that he was in a relationship with that girl for little over one year and had broken up with her long before he entered the Bigg Boss house.

While Salman was trying to move from one point to the other, Himanshi stunned him by announcing that she loved Asim. Salman, who wasn’t expecting this from Himanshi, pretended as if he was very pleased with the outcome. He, however, returned to give more grief to Asim for allegedly wrecking Himanshi’s relationship with her fiance.

Perhaps hurt by this embarrassment, Salman snubbed Himanshi at least four times by stopping her from speaking. Every time Himanshi tried to make a point in support of Asim, Salman yelled at Himanshi in a bid to remind her that he did not want her to speak.

Left with no option, all Himanshi could say was ‘I am sorry.”

This is not the first time that Salman has meted out insults to Himanshi. The first time when Himanshi entered the house, Salman did not appear to take kindly to her claim that she was Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai. Salman had dated Aishwarya before they split on an ugly note.