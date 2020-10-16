Salman Khan hailed as hero, Arnab Goswami faces taunts as wife of Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show reveals Dabangg star paid Faraaz Khan’s medical bills

Salman Khan is being hailed as a hero while Arnab Goswami is facing taunts after Kashmera Shah, wife of Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed how the Dabangg star took care of ailing Faraaz Khan’s medical bills.

Faraaz Khan, who acted in films such as Fareb and Mehndi, is being treated at a private hospital in Bangalore after he suffered multiple seizures. Actor Pooja Bhatt had taken to social media to urge people to donate towards his medical bills, likely to be in the region of Rs 25 lakh. While the website being used to raise funds for Faraaz’s treatment has so far collected around Rs 13 lakh, Salman has reportedly come forward to take care of the ailing actor’s medical bills.

Taking to Instagram, Kashmera wrote, “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb fame is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry.”

Kashmera’s husband Krushna Abhishek is a key star of The Kapil Sharma Show, produced by Salman Khan’s productions.

No sooner did Kashmera share the post on Salman’s generosity, fans began to hail the Dabangg star as a real-life hero, while others taunted Arnab Goswami to learn from the Bollywood actor. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Arnab how many people medical bills you paid in your life. Even your own you get reimbursed.” Another fan commented on Instagram, “Totally agreed no-one is like him. He is truly legend ❤️❤️” Another commented, “My favorite Salman Khan Bollywood Tiger Zind he.” “Respect Bhaijaan always..No matter what people say or talk behind your back, we all know how much you feel and care for people around you and specially for them who are helpless and in need,” commented another fan.

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

Arnab has been launching a tirade against Salman in recent weeks for his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Republic TV founder has been using disparaging words for the Bollywood actor, who has remained quiet despite facing sustained attacks from the controversial anchor.

Many felt that Salman had taken an indirect dig at Goswami during an episode of the Bigg Boss reality show that he’s been hosting for several years. In response, Goswami launched an even more vigorous attack against Salman by ridiculing his age.