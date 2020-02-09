Salman Khan has once again relived his past association with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai after he danced to painful track from film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam where they acted together. This was after actress Shilpa Shetty joined Salman during the Weekend Ka Vaar show. The promo broadcast by Bigg Boss also showed Salman revealing why he’s been advising both Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz against falling in love with Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana.
In the promo, Salman is seen performing an impromptu dance to Tadap Tadap Ke track from film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. No sooner did the dance performance end, Shilpa told Salman, “Do get married and you will realise the true meaning of asli lutna (true loss).”
This prompted Salman to pretend to cry bitterly.
In this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, India TV owner Rajat Sharma will be seen grilling Salman Khan. The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed Sharma asking Salman, “You told Asim that he was responsible for her split with her fiance.” Salman replied, “Yes, she had entered the house after her engagement. He (Asim) fell for her. I stopped him from doing so.”
Sharma then asked Salman, “You also warned Siddharth to be careful of Shehnaaz and told him that his closeness with her was not good. So, you are determined to end everyone’s chapter.” Salman cheekily replied, “Yes, that’s because mine is not getting started.”
Sharma declared, “So the conclusion is that neither will you get married nor you would let others marry their chosen girls.”
This is not the first time that Aishwarya has dominated the proceedings of Bigg Boss show hosted by her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. Other than Himanshi introducing herself as the Punjabi version of Aishwarya, another contestant had forced Salman to remember his painful past involving Aishwarya.
During an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman was asking Bigg Boss contestants individually on who they felt better connections with. The majority verdict was that Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra enjoyed a better connection than other housemates. Salman told another contestant Siddharth Dey to not come in between Shehnaz and Paras.
Salman then asked who, according to the housemates, was capable of spoiling the connection between Paras and Shehnaz. While many said that this would be Mahira Sharma, at least two contestants named Siddharth Dey. Siddharth, who was Shehnaaz’s bedmate in the house, called himself ‘the Ajay Devgn’ of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. This prompted Salman to ask if Siddharth considered Shehnaaz as Áishwarya Rai Bachchan and Paras as Salman Khan. It’s widely believed that while shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, both Salman and Aishwarya had fallen in love with each other.