Salman Khan has once again relived his past association with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai after he danced to painful track from film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam where they acted together. This was after actress Shilpa Shetty joined Salman during the Weekend Ka Vaar show. The promo broadcast by Bigg Boss also showed Salman revealing why he’s been advising both Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz against falling in love with Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana.

In the promo, Salman is seen performing an impromptu dance to Tadap Tadap Ke track from film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. No sooner did the dance performance end, Shilpa told Salman, “Do get married and you will realise the true meaning of asli lutna (true loss).”

This prompted Salman to pretend to cry bitterly.

In this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, India TV owner Rajat Sharma will be seen grilling Salman Khan. The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed Sharma asking Salman, “You told Asim that he was responsible for her split with her fiance.” Salman replied, “Yes, she had entered the house after her engagement. He (Asim) fell for her. I stopped him from doing so.”

Sharma then asked Salman, “You also warned Siddharth to be careful of Shehnaaz and told him that his closeness with her was not good. So, you are determined to end everyone’s chapter.” Salman cheekily replied, “Yes, that’s because mine is not getting started.”

Sharma declared, “So the conclusion is that neither will you get married nor you would let others marry their chosen girls.”

This is not the first time that Aishwarya has dominated the proceedings of Bigg Boss show hosted by her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. Other than Himanshi introducing herself as the Punjabi version of Aishwarya, another contestant had forced Salman to remember his painful past involving Aishwarya.