Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo breaks silence on Wajid Khan’s tragic death, Salman Khan’s favourite music director shares unseen video of brother from hospital bed

Sajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid music director duo has broken his silence on the tragic death of his younger brother Wajid Khan by sharing an unseen video from his hospital bed. Sajid’s emotional post said that he will always carry his brother’s name with him even though he was no longer alive. Both Sajid and Wajid were regarded as the favourite music director of Salman Khan. They both made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Pyar Kiya To Darna Kiya.

Sahring a throwback photo of himself with his brother, Sajid wrote, “Mere jaaan mera Imaan yes mere Shaan tujhpe mere zindagi quarban my bhaijaan :: ppl will see u in me my brother always ur way I’ll walk:: miss u very much ma bro Wajid.”

In another post, Wajid shared an unseen video of his brother playing with keyboard on his mobile phone while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Sajid wrote, “Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta , na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega.”

When a user commented on his post, a heartbroken Sajid requested him to pray for his brother. He wrote, “Mere jaan mera bhai ke liye dua kejiye apne prathna mai mere bhai naam lena always plz.”

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid music director duo in Bollywood had died earlier this week. Music director Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news on Twitter, had said, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

Wajid Khan’s death came a month after Bollywood lost two of its most iconic names in Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Both legendary actors died after battling cancer for two years.