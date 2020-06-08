Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo reveals cause of his brother’s tragic death in moving note; shares emotional video of Salman Khan’s favourite music director from inside hospital

Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo has issued an extraordinary statement, revealing for the first time the cause of his brother Wajid Khan’s tragic death last week. In an emotional statement, Wajid wrote on behalf of his family that Salman Khan’s favourite music director was receiving treatment for pneumonia. This came just a day after Wajid shared an unseen video of his brother playing with a music App on his mobile phone.

In his latest statement, Wajid said that his brother had died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia. He wrote, “Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection.”

The statement added, “We would like to express our gratitude to Dr Prince Surana who is family and has taken care of Wajid just like a brother would, Dr Prashant Kewle, Dr Kirti Sabnis, Dr Nikhil Jain, Dr Rupesh Naik, Dr Dipen Deole, Dr Aseem Thamba and the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts. Wajid will stay in our hearts forever.”

Earlier, Sajid had taken to Instagram to share an unseen video of his brother playing with keyboard on his mobile phone while undergoing treatment in the hospital. He had written, “Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta , na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega.”

Sajid-Wajid music duo had made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Pyar Kiya To Darna Kiya. Both of them went on to compose music for several blockbusters starring Salman Khan such as the Dabangg series, Wanted and Jai Ho to name a few. Incidentally, Wajid’s las music composition, Bhai Bhai, also turned out to be for Salman Khan.

Wajid’s untimely death came just days after Bollywood lost two of its iconic names, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.