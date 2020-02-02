Saif Ali Khan ‘admonishes’ Kapil Sharma for flirting with wife Kareena Kapoor weeks after alleged stealing of Taimur’s nanny by Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

Weeks after the alleged stealing of Taimur’s nanny by Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. While the topic of Taimur’s nanny cropped up once again, the highlight of the show was Saif ‘admonishing’ Kapil for flirting his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

It all started by Kapil welcoming Saif on his show. Kapil began the conversation by asking, “What does Kareena ma’am call you?” This was in reference to his fans addressing him as Saifu.

“You are married right?” asked Saif abruptly. Even before Kapil Sharma could come up with a response, Saif said, “Because, you were flirting when my wife (Kareena Kapoor Kahan) came on your show.” This drew a loud round of applause from the audience as Kapil found himself stuck for words.

After a few seconds, Kapil replied, “This is not the case. Not just your wife, I flirt with everybody’s wife (when they appear on my show).” Saif said, “Well done.”

When Kareena appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last month along with Akshay Kumar to promote her film Good Newwz, Kapil had complained of not coming on his show. He had said, “Kareena, you never come to my show.” Kareena had replied, “You can call me anytime and I will be here.”

Kapil had then asked for her mobile number as he said, “You share your phone number with me and see I will be outside your house every Saturday and Sunday.”

The episode with Kareena had also hit headlines after Kareena was teased about her son Taimur’s nanny. Kiku Sharda of the show asked Kareena, “You must have a nanny for your child Taimur?” When Kareena answered in affirmative, Kiku said, “Never disobey her words (us ki baat mat taaliye ga). Otherwise, it will become Naini-Taal.”

Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman also starring Tabu and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla released last Friday. The film has collected Rs 10 crore at the box office in two days.