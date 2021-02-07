Sachin Tendulkar’s woes continue; fans troll son Arjun Tendulkar on rumoured IPL debut with Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians; compares with Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor

Sachin Tendulkar’s decision to parrot the government line in a bid to hide its embarrassment is proving to be hugely expensive as fans have continued to target his son Arjun Tendulkar for the latter’s decision to enlist in this month’s IPL auctions. Arjun Tendulkar registering himself for IPL auctions has also triggered speculations that he may be bought for Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians, the team his father represented during his playing days. Cricket fans are now poking fun at the Indian batting legend comparing his son to Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor.

Accusing Sachin Tendulkar of promoting nepotism, one fan sarcastically wondered if his son’s struggle was similar to that of Ananya’s. This was in reference to an old interview of Ananya, who had said that she too had gone through immense struggle in a bid to bag films in Bollywood for herself.

In January last year, Alia Bhatt’s co-star in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi, had set the internet on fire with his brutal response to Ananya Panday on the contentious issue of nepotism. The video of Siddhanth shutting up Ananya, quite literally, with his one-liner had gone viral on social media platforms.

I would totally love to hear the struggle stories where #arjuntendulkar had to carry his sports kit because servant was on sick leave. — 🌺｡☆✼★𝕭𝖊𝖊𝖓𝖔★✼☆｡🌺 (@RebelGeek1111) February 6, 2021

The surname of #arjuntendulkar is going to fetch him more money (Upto 1cr ? ) than the talent . #IPLAuction #IPL2021 — Sunil Krishnanunni (@imsunkrish) February 6, 2021

Waiting for Kangana to call Arjun Tendulkar a product of Nepotism — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 6, 2021

I guess it would be too early to predict and unfair to say but Congratulations @mipaltan for purchasing #ArjunTendulkar in #IPL2021Auction 😅😅 Just a thought 💭 — Yash Gautam (@evilhearted__o7) February 5, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar’s struggle in Cricket is as real as Ananya Pandey’s in Bollywood. — SpiDeY™ (@Parody_guy10) February 6, 2021

What is common between Arjun Tendulkar and Ananya Panday? STRUGGLE 😂 — Chikku (@imChikku_) February 6, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar is the second most struggling person ever. First remains Ananya Pandey. — The Bad Engineer (@Satirical_Dhruv) February 6, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar is to Cricket what Arjun Kapoor is to Bollywood. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 6, 2021

Others felt that Sachin Tendulkar’s decision to parrot the Narendra Modi government’s line to counter tweets posted by pop icon Rihanna, actor Amanda Cerny, climate activist Greta Thunberg and US VP Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris was to secure a good future for his son in the Indian cricket team. The Indian cricket board now has Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah as the powerful General Secretary.

Sachin Tendulkar has had to face the ire of Maharashtra politicians for his tweet countering international criticism for the government crackdown against protesting farmers. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had asked him to exercise caution before commenting on such matters in the future.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supremo Raj Thackeray had lashed out at the government exposing Sachin Tendulkar and singer Lata Mangeshkar to online trolling by getting them involved in carrying out the ‘government propaganda.’ Thackeray had disparagingly said that Akshay Kumar was good enough for pushing the government propaganda.