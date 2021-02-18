Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has been facing plenty of grief even after his son Arjun Tendulkar was bought for Rs. 20 lakh by Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians in the IPL auctions on Thursday. However, much to the disappointment of Sachin Tendulkar, no other IPL team showed any interest in his son.

However, even before the young Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians, fans had begun targeting the former India batsman for his questionable conduct in the recent past. While Sachin was quick in parroting the government’s line to counter international celebrities on the farmers’ protest, he had remained silent even when his former teammate, Wasim Jaffer, faced brutal hounding by bigots for his Muslim faith.

This prompted many to question his conscience and poke fun at the cricketer.

Not sure if Arjun Tendulkar will get a buyer today. But his father SR Tendulkar is already sold, that too without even participating in #IPL2021Auction . — Ankit Mayank #RevolutionJeevi (@mr_mayank) February 18, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar was purchased by BJP, Arjun Tendulkar will be purchased by Ambani. #IPLAuction2021 — The Bad Engineer (@Satirical_Dhruv) February 18, 2021

#IPL2021Auction

Arjun Tendulkar is in trending during IPL auctions, *Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar talking with someone about Arjun Tendulkar be like : pic.twitter.com/GGRKSRXNzH — 𝘏𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘶 𝘚𝘦𝘵𝘩 (@tereMaalKaYaar) February 18, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar is son of great Sachin Tendulkar, in same way as Abhishek Bachchan is son of great Amitabh Bachchan.

Do not expect something great.#IPLAuction2021 — Crap Sit 🆗 (@CrapSitBull) February 18, 2021

If Arjun Tendulkar Sold Below 10cr ,Thn Sachin Tendulkar will be like 👇 pic.twitter.com/EyFbeXz6ZY — CHETAN The #AndolanJivi (@chetan4_U) February 18, 2021

Mumbai Indians buying Arjun Tendulkar did not come as a surprise to anyone given that his father represented the same team in the IPL until his retirement. However, many had reacted with anger over Sachin Tendulkar allegedly promoting nepotism in cricket since his son has had no substantial experience to deserve a place in the IPL.