Sachin Tendulkar faces ridicule after Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians buy son Arjun Tendulkar for Rs. 20 lakh; no interest shown by other IPL teams

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has been facing plenty of grief even after his son Arjun Tendulkar was bought for Rs. 20 lakh by Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians in the IPL auctions on Thursday. However, much to the disappointment of Sachin Tendulkar, no other IPL team showed any interest in his son.

Arjun Tendulkar

However, even before the young Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians, fans had begun targeting the former India batsman for his questionable conduct in the recent past. While Sachin was quick in parroting the government’s line to counter international celebrities on the farmers’ protest, he had remained silent even when his former teammate, Wasim Jaffer, faced brutal hounding by bigots for his Muslim faith.

This prompted many to question his conscience and poke fun at the cricketer.

Mumbai Indians buying Arjun Tendulkar did not come as a surprise to anyone given that his father represented the same team in the IPL until his retirement. However, many had reacted with anger over Sachin Tendulkar allegedly promoting nepotism in cricket since his son has had no substantial experience to deserve a place in the IPL.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here