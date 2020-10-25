Ruturaj Gaikwad scores maiden half-century in IPL to guide Chennai Super Kings to elusive victory

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL half-century to guide Chennai Super Kings an elusive victory in the IPL as Mahendra Singh’s side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Gaikwad remained unbeaten at 65 in 51 balls.

Batting first, Royal Challengers Punjab could only put up 145-6 in 20 overs with skipper Virat Kohli finishing as the top-scorer by playing a knock of 50 in 43 balls. AB de Villiers made 39 in 36 deliveries.

Sam Curran picked up three wickets by conceding 19 runs in three overs, while two wickets went to Deepak Chahar.

Before coming to this match, the side led by Dhoni had lost four out of five matches, adversely impacting their chances of qualifying for the playoff stage in the competition. Chennai Super Kings have now accumulated 8 points after playing 12 matches and are sitting at the bottom of the points table.