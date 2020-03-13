Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi featuring Katrina Kaif becomes first Bollywood casualty of coronavirus days after appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi featuring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar has become the first Bollywood casualty of coronavirus days after they appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Rohit took to Instagram to make the stunning announcement on the postponement of his upcoming film.

He wrote, “Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience…

“We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience…”

Rohit said that the film will hit theatres ‘just when the time is right.’ He said, “After all, safety comes first. Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong. We shall pull through this.”

His announcement came on a day India recorded its first death due to coronavirus after a 76-year-old man died in Karnataka. He had recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the shutting down of all cinema halls in the national capital until 31 March. India has decided to play the remaining two ODIs with South Africa behind closed doors.

This year’s IPL matches too are likely to be played in empty stadiums.

Aside from Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi will also feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. Rohit had made Simmba starring Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan in 2018. The film went on to become a huge blockbuster at the box office.

Ajay has featured in lead roles in Rohit’s Singham series.