Rohit Sharma’s blistering knock guides Mumbai Indians to register first win in IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma’s blistering knock of 80 runs in 54 balls guided Mumbai Indians to register their first win the ongoing IPL competition, being played in the UAE. Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs.

Batting first, Sharma’s team piled up 195-5 in their quota of 20 overs. Leading from the front, Sharma played an impressive knock of 80 runs including six huge sixes. Giving him a good company was Suryakumar Yadav, who made 47 runs in 28 balls.

Shivam Mavi was the pick of the bowlers for the KKR as he finished with a bowling figure of 2-35.

The KKR’s run-chase showed that they were never keen to over the Mumbai Indians’ total. Their opening batsmen Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine approached the game as if they were playing a Test match. Both departed early by scoring just 7 and 9 runs respectively. Skipper Dinesh Karthik made 30 in 23 balls, while Nitish Rana contributed with 24 in 18 balls. England cricket captain Eoin Morgan looked exhausted and failed to shine with the bat.

Pat Cummins made some desperate efforts to accelerate the run-rate towards the end, but this was too late. He made 33 in just 12 deliveries with his knock including four sixes.

Rohit Sharma was declared Man Of The Match for his 80 runs. Speaking about his side’s win, he said, “Only two players from the squad that lost five matches here in 2014. It is all about executing plans, which we did. We were always ahead of the game, but it was al about being ruthless. I am pretty confident playing the pull shot, I love playing that shot, and I am pretty glad that it came off. Six months is a long time without cricket. I was looking to get some time in the middle. Didn’t come off in the first game, but glad it did today. Our pace attack was strong because we planned for Wankhede. Having come here, it did enough for the fast bowlers as well. My job becomes easy if you have such players on the team. It is not easy to play long innings here. Towards the end I just wanted to stay still and hit. Again it is a learning for all of us that once you ate in it is the responsibility of the set batsman to bat as deep as you can.”

Karthik said, “Pretty rusty day to be honest. Don’t want to be too analytical about it. The boys know where they need to get better. Pat Cummins and Morgan just finished their quarantine today. So it is not easy to come in and play in this heat.”