Rohit Sharma shatters records as he leads Mumbai Indians to historic 5th IPL title victory

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the first player to lead a team to win the fifth IPL title as he guided Mumbai Indians to a historic victory against Delhi Capitals in the UAE.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals could only post 156-7 in 20 overs with skipper Shreyas Iyer remaining unbeaten at 65 in 50 balls. Rishabh Pant made 56 in 38 balls. Trent Boult was the most effective bowler as he claimed three wickets by conceding just 30 runs in four overs.

The run-chase by Mumbai Indians began on an aggressive note as they began to score more than 10 runs an over. However, they lost their star batsman Quinton de Kock in the fifth over when their total was 45. He made 20 in 12 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was unlucky to get himself run out for 19 in 20 balls.

Skipper Rohit Sharma returned to form by scoring a quickfire 50. He went on to score 68 in 50 balls to script his side’s historic fifth title as captain. Mumbai Indians won the match with 8 balls to spare. He was also a part of Deccan Chargers in 2009 when the team led by Adam Gilchrist won the title that year.

This is the first time that Mumbai Indians have won an IPL title in an even year. All their previous four IPL titles were won in off years. Rohit Sharma on Tuesday also completed his 4,000 runs while playing for Mumbai Indians. He also became the first captain to score fifty in two IPL finals, first in 2015 and now against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday also became the only second IPL player after Mahendra Singh Dhoni to play 200 matches.