Rohanpreet Singh, Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s husband, faces brutal trolling for not wearing face mask properly; suitor of ex-Bigg contestant Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif

While Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has enjoyed considerable public adulation because of her singing and kind-hearted nature, her husband Rohanpreet Singh recently faced brutal trolling after he was caught struggling to wear his face mask properly. Rohanpreet, who famously took part in a reality show as one of the suitors of ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, had to deal with nasty comments from netizens.

This was after a photographer shared a video showing Rohanpreet alight out of a car to walk inside a beauty salon. Sharing his video, photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, “Just married #rohanpreetsingh today at Harsha & Rakesh Salon.”

No sooner did Bhayani share the video, his timeline was inundated with not-too-kind messages targeting Rohanpreet. One wrote, “Now paparazzi be like, ‘See Neha Kakkar’s husband is going.” “The man is going well after becoming Neha Kakkar’s husband.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Others targeted him for not wearing his mask properly as he was seen merely holding it by covering his face. One wrote, “Who wears the mask this way?” “I never thought of this problem that turban men can face for the mask.” Another wrote, “Why is he wearing mask this way if any trouble of the pagdi he can easily use elastic bands availble in market to wear through head , just the way all the nurse are wearing these days .”

Rohanpreet, however, had many who came to his support as one wrote, “Nice human being he is.. people trolling Them unnecessary I don’t know why.” “Cute well behaved Rohan,” commented another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rohanpreet and Neha exchanged wedding vows in Delhi last month before the couple hosted a lavish reception in Punjab. Both of them had later flown to Dubai for their honeymoon. Meanwhile, Neha has returned to the sets of Indian Idol to judge the contestants of the new edition of the singing reality show.

Rohan had shot to fame as a contestant in the singing reality show India’s Rising Star. He later took part in another reality show as one of the suitors of Shenaaz aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.