“Ridiculous & worrisome”: Indian Air Force slammed for ordering censorship to Netflix film AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap

The Indian Air Force is facing criticism for publicly ordering censorship to AK vs AK, a Netflix film starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. This was after Anil Kapoor share a trailer of the film on the microblogging site Twitter.

Reacting to Anil’s tweet, the official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force wrote, “The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.”

The IAF Twitter handle also tagged Netflix India and Anurag Kashyap in its tweet.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

While Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap have not reacted to the extraordinary tweet by the IAF, the latter is facing widespread criticism from journalists and rights activists. RTI activist Saket Gokhale called the tweet ‘ridiculous and worrisome’ as he wrote, “This is ridiculous & worrisome. The Indian Air Force is giving censorship dictats (sic) to a TV show. There’s no violation of any civil/criminal law, and last I checked, we don’t operate on martial law. The Armed Forces shouldn’t really get directly involved in things like these.”

Gokhale added, “And this isn’t the Indian Air Force leadership dictating this. This is the Modi govt using the Air Force as a crutch to bully & crack down on OTT platforms. The politicization of the Armed Forces is dangerous. And the BJP is shamelessly doing so every day.”

Journalist Rifat Jawaid asked, “Who’s managing this handle? When did india turn into military dictatorship? What kind of language is this? And where’s the violation here?”

Who’s managing this handle? When did india turn into military dictatorship? What kind of language is this? And where’s the violation here? https://t.co/VQ1nxpTWtU — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) December 9, 2020

Activist Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted, “Lot of respect for our brave men in the Indian Airforce but seriously who exactly is the

@IAF_MCC to order censorship? Pls stay off art, movies , shows and other civilian issues. This is India a Civilian democracy. Jai Hind Flag of India.”

In Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be seen pitted against Anil Kapoor.