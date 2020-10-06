Richa Chadha files Rs 1.1 crore defamation suit in Bombay High Court against Payal Ghosh for dragging her name in MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Actor Richa Chadha has filed a defamation suit for Rs 1.1 crore in the Bombay High Court against little-known actor Payal Ghosh for allegedly dragging her name to rape allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Richa, according to Livelaw, has also named Kamaal R Khan and ABN Telugu as defendants for circulating Payal’s libelous content.

Payal, in her interview to ABN Telugu, had sensationally alleged that Kashyap tried to forcibly thrust his pen** into her vag** when she went to meet him at his office. She had also quoted Kashyap as allegedly saying that actors such as Richa, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill were only a call away and they got to act in Kashyap’s films despite having ordinary looks in exchange of sexual favours.

Actor Richa Chadha @RichaChadha files defamation suit in Bombay HC for Rs 1.1 crores against Payal Ghosh for allegedly dragging her name to rape allegations against director Anurag Kashyap @anuragkashyap72. pic.twitter.com/shTRiZHJHM — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 6, 2020

Richa had sent Payal a legal notice, which the latter had allegedly refused to accept. The notice by Richa had read, “Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

Curiously, pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut too had taken a potshot at Kashyap’s failed marriages while reacting to Payal’s allegations.