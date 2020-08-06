Rhea Chakraborty faces arrest as CBI files FIR against her and family in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi among others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. This has effectively triggered speculations that the former girlfriend of Sushant could be arrested.

The Centre on Wednesday accepted the recommendation made by the Bihar government for a CBI probe after Sushant’s father filed an FIR with the Bihar Police. Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of transferring Rs 15 crore from his son’s account. Fearing arrest, Rhea had moved the Supreme Court. The Bihar government has hired former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to represent against Rhea.

“The investigation of FIR No. 241/2020 dated 25.07.2020 registered u/s 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506, 120B IPC, PS- Rajiv Nagar, District-Patna, related to death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation for investigation,” Hindustan Times quoted the CBI FIR.

According to reports, the case against Rhea will be investigated by the same special team, which is probing the AgustaWestland scam and financial fraud case against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had effectively placed a senior IPS officer under house arrest on the pretext of sending him to quarantine after he accompanied the special team of the Bihar Police to Mumbai to question Rhea and other accused in the case.

Hearing the case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday had pulled up the Mumbai Police for unprofessional behaviour. The single bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy, according to Livelaw, had observed, “It did not send the right signal.” Justice Roy also pulled up the Mumbai Police and said that they must behave in a professional manner.

In a setback to Rhea Chakraborty, the top court had also rejected her request for a stay in the investigation launched by the Bihar Police.