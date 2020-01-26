Revealed! Read about Siddharth Shukla’s wife, parents, Twitter, Instagram, age, serials, girlfriends, wife pics, family, awards

Siddharth Shukla has become one of the most talked-about contestants in the history of Bigg Boss reality show. His abusive behaviour coupled with incidents of violence have made him a villain in the eyes of many TV consuming public. The makers of the show and its host Salman Khan have repeatedly ignored his antics prompting many to conclude that Siddharth will eventually be made to win the show.

With the intense media spotlight on Siddharth, many have been frantically searching for information about the TV actor, whose last stint was in Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors TV. Incidentally, his rival in Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai was the lead actress in the serial.

Here are some key details about the controversial Bigg Boss contestant that you should know.

Name: Siddharth Shukla

Date of Birth: 12 December 1980

Zodiac Sign: Saggitarius

Birthplace: Mumbai

Native place: Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

Father: Late Ashok Shukla (He worked in Reserve Bank of India. Siddharth recently told Salman Khan that he comes from a banking family).

Mother: Rita Shukla (Housewife. She recently entered the Bigg Boss house.)

Educational qualifications: Degree in interior designing

Marital status: Unmarried

Rumoured girlfriends: Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Drashti Dhami, Akanksha Puri and Smita Bansal

Controversies:

Siddharth was once arrested for drunken driving. He was also booked for endangering life, rash and negligent driving.

His co-star Sheetal Khandal, who played the role of Gehna in Balika Vadhu, had accused him of having touched her inappropriately. In an exclusive interview with TimesofIndia.com, she had said, “I was laughing recently when I saw him taking a stand for Arti Singh on Bigg Boss 13 as in real life the kind of language he has used with me and comments that he has made for me are nothing compared to what Siddhartha Dey has said for Arti. He used to pass vulgar and double meaning jokes on me. He also passed comments which I can’t even share with you

Twitter account: His account @sidharth_shukla is operated by his PR team, it doesn’t have blue tick

Instagram: There’s very little information on his Instagram account

Awards: Zee Gold Awards for Most Fit Actor in 2014 & Stardust Awards for Breakthrough Supporting Performance (Male) for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Claim to fame: Appeared in TV series such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He also played a small character in starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.