Revealed! For her ‘9 PM, 9 Minutes’ function outfit, Nita Ambani returned to designer, who dressed daughter Isha Ambani in pre-wedding functions

Remember the viral video of India’s wealthiest businessman Mukesh Ambani holding a lit diya (earthen lamps) as wife Nita Ambani fervently chanted mantras? The occasion by the nationwide ‘9 PM, 9 Minutes’ ceremony organised across India at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Days later, designer Lajjoo C has revealed that the pink silk kurta and a pair of beige palazzos were designed by it. Lajjoo C had dressed Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha during her pre-wedding functions in December 2018.

Taking to Instagram, Lajjoo C wrote, “NITA AMBANI | in LAJJOO C We are pleased to see Nita Ambani wearing our outfit while lighting the candle of solidarity and unity last night.

Our heart and support goes out to all those who are working tirelessly on the frontline to keep us safe with our loved ones. Stay safe and healthy!”

During the last week’s ‘9 PM, 9 Minutes’ lighting ceremony, Nita was seen dressed in a printed pink silk kurta and a pair of beige palazzos. Her husband Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, had gone for a simple white kurta pyjama with a brown Nehru vest. Nita was holding a single lit candle, while husband Mukesh held a thaali with three diyas on it. Nita was heard chanting a religious prayer and Mukesh’s action was indicative of performing an aarti.

This is not the first time that Nita had opted for Lajjoo C. Last year in June, Nita was seen wearing a Gulabi Chand sleeve kurta, also designed by Lajjoo.

Mrs Nita Ambani seen in our Gulabi Chand sleeve kurta. We are honoured! Posted by Lajjoo C. on Thursday, June 20, 2019

In December 2018, as the Ambanis travelled to Rajasthan for Isha Ambani’s wedding with Anand Piramal, the Ambani heiress was seen flaunting a Lajjoo C outfit during one of the pre-wedding functions. Her red Alta outfit had comprised of ‘rare hand embroidery Zardozi technique in its purest form,’ silks embellished with gold and unparalleled craftsmanship.

As the Wedding celebrations start for the Ambani family in Rajasthan, we at @lajjooC are honoured to see the beautiful… Posted by Lajjoo C. on Saturday, December 8, 2018

Last month, when Mukesh Ambani’s video, recorded during the Janta Curfew’ emerged, the billionaire businessman had to face plenty of criticism. This was because he had not pledged any funds towards fighting the coronavirus then.