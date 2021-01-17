“Rest in peace Pista”: Bigg host Salman Khan shares note on tragic death of reality show’s 23-year-old talent manager

Salman Khan has expressed his grief on the tragic death of 23-year-old Pista Dhakad, the 23-year-old talent manager of Bigg Boss. Salman, who’s been hosting Colors TV’s reality show for several years, took to Twitter to write, “Rest in peace Pista.”

Dhakad reportedly died after the bike she was travelling on met with an accident on Mumbai. She was returning after the shooting of the Weekend Ka Vaarepisode, hosted by Salman Khan.

Rest in peace Pista… pic.twitter.com/7oXexVVfL6 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2021

Several former Bigg Boss contestants including Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai, Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif and Kamya Punjabi had taken to their social media pages to mourn Dhakad’s death.

Himanshi had written, “RIP Pista.. just got the news of her demise.. still in shock.. Life is uncertain P.S. Talent manager of Bigg Boss.” The note by Shehnaaz had read, “Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who’s life you touched #RIP Pista.”

Another former contestant, Prince Narula, had written on Instagram in Hindi, RIP @pista_dhakad tu vo insaan the jis ko koi kabhi bhool nahe pai ga bro . Tu hum sab k dil main ase hai jaise pata nahe hum bachpan se sath ho tere jaise postive insaan nahe dakha jo hamesha sab ka acha or hamesha kush rehte the. Pata nahe tha abhe jab main tu or yuvi goa gai the vo humara last trip hoga or tere kami koi puri nahe kar pai ga humare industry main bhe or humare zindigi main bhe love u always. Last night she met with an accident.

Narula’ wife Yuvika Chaudhary had also shared a video featuring Dhakad, who had joined the couple on holiday in Goa in the past.