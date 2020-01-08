Resident in neighbourhood of Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta files police complaint against Akshay Kumar for making fun of Marathi culture

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has landed himself in trouble after a resident from the neighbourhood of Isha Ambani and her sister-in-law Shloka Mehta has filed a police complaint against the Good Newwz actor for making fun of Marathi culture in a detergent ad. The complainant has told the Worli Police that Akshay mocked Maratha warrior in an advertisement for a famous detergent brand.

In the Nirma ad, Akshay is seen playing the role of a Maratha warrior, who returns from a battle. His on-screen wife doesn’t appear too excited as she pokes fun at him and his soldiers for their dirty clothes. This prompts Akshay to break into crazy dance while washing his dirty clothes using Nirma detergent powder.

The act has left the complainant irked as he accused Akshay of making fun of Maratha warrior. A report by Times of India said that the complainant was also expecting a response from Akshay himself.

Meanwhile, Akshay has left for vacation with his family after the release of his last film Good Newwz, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film has performed considerably well at the box office.

Worli was in the news last year after it emerged that Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and sister-in-law of Shloka Mehta will be moving into her new sprawling sea-facing bungalow Gulita. Isha had married Anand Piramal las year and Gulita, whose cost is estimated to be Rs 450 crore, was gifted to the duo by Anand’s parents as a wedding gift.