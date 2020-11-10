Republic TV’s Assistant Vice President (Distribution) Ghanshyam Singh arrested in TRP Scam case days after Arnab Goswami’s arrest in abetment to suicide case

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a senior member of Republic TV’s distribution team for his alleged role in the TRP scam. Ghanshyam Singh, Republic TV’s Assistant Vice President, was arrested seven days after his boss Arnab Goswami was taken into custody in an abetment to suicide case.

A statement by Republic TV said that Singh headed its western region distribution team, adding that he was arrested by the Mumbai Police at around 7.40 AM on Tuesday. Republic TV said that Singh had continuously cooperated with the Mumbai Police in the TRP scam case.

“In fact, in the spirit of cooperation even in a fake and hollow case, he continually appeared before the Mumbai Police on numerous occasions. He has cooperated throughout and answered all questions of the police to the best of his knowledge and ability. Ghanshyam has personally been through over 40 hours of semi-custodial interrogation, and his current detention crafts a new low in the highhanded tactics of the law and order machinery in the state of Maharashtra which is functioning unchecked,” Republic TV said on its website.

Singh is likely to be produced before a local court later today.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had said in an extraordinary press conference that Republic TV was involved in the TRP scam, adding that his force had arrested the owners of two Marathi channels. Singh had said that Republic TV’s bank accounts would be scrutinised to assess the ‘proceeds from crime.’

Republic TV had denied allegations of its involvement in the TRP scam. Arnab Goswami had threatened to sue the Mumbai Police commissioner claiming Rs. 200 crore in damages.

The Raigad Police last week had arrested Goswami in an abetment to suicide case. The CJM court of Alibaug had sent Goswami to 14 days of judicial custody. Goswami had approached the Bombay High Court for interim bail, but the court had rejected his plea, asking him to seek relief from a lower court.