Representative from Mukesh Ambani’s TV channel faces flak for sharing ‘Modi Dada’ poster for Bengal elections

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Twitterati have exploded in anger after a representative from Mukesh Ambani-owned TV channel shared a new poster of the BJP declaring Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘dada’ ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state.

This was after Payal Mehta from the CNN-News18 took to Twitter to share PM Modi’s image with the hashtag #BattleForBengal.

No sooner did Mehta share the photo of the prime minister being projected as ‘dada (big brother in Bengali)’ to counter the image of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as ‘didi (elder sister in Bengali),’ she began to face widespread condemnation.

While some likened Mehta’s action to endorsing a political party assembly polls, others tagged CNN to ask if the US-based news outlet was comfortable in their name being reduced to election campaigning for the BJP.

Mehta has not reacted even after being incessantly being trolled on the microblogging site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a huge rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday when veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty formally joined the BJP. Speaking from the stage, Mithun had said that he was a ‘pure cobra’ and his one bite was enough to turn a human being into a photograph.

The assembly election in West Bengal will take place in eight stages with the first phase of the polling scheduled for 27 March. The counting will take place on 2 May.

