Renuka Shahane holds up mirror to Modi on ‘tukde tukde’ gang, shows way to Amitabh Bachchan, Khans, Kapoors and Johars in Bollywood on how it’s done

Actress Renuka Shahane has held up a mirror to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the so-called tukde tukde gang by bluntly reminding him about the danger posed by his supporters to the country’s unity. By her plain-speak, Renuka has also shown the way to big Bollywood names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Khans and Kapoors on how one speaks truth to power.

Responding to a tweet posted by Modi on the ongoing campus violence across the country, Renuka wrote, “Sir, please ask people to stay away from all your IT cell Twitter handles then. They spread the most amount of rumours, falsehoods and are totally against brotherhood, peace and unity. The real.”tukde tukde” gang is your IT cell sir. Please stop them from spreading hate.”

In a series of tweets on Monday, Modi had written, “This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour-mongering and falsehoods.”

Renuka’s tweet reminding Modi about his party’s politics of hate and falsehoods has earned her plenty of praise from Twitterati. One wrote, “Bulls eye, tweet of the day or month for sure. Lots of love mam.” “Yes…nailed it mam,” commented another user. One wrote, “To watch the most kind & cheerful TV presenter (as I remember her alongside Siddharth Kak) stand up for the India she loved showcasing to us as we grew up while men bigger & stronger than her stay silent is probably one of the most uplifting moments of the last 48 hours.”

Big Bollywood names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others have been silent and decided not to comment on the ongoing campus protests police’s brutality targeting peaceful protesters across the country.

The country’s youth have erupted in anger after the parliament passed an anti-Muslim Citizenship Act.