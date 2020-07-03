Renowned choreograoher Saroj Khan passes away aged 71

Renowned choreographer Saroj Khan has died of cardiac arrest days after she was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. She was 71.

Saroj Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last month after developing breathing problems. The 71-year-old choreographer had to undergo a COVID-19 test but had reportedly tested negative. She died at 1.52 AM on Friday.

Saroj Khan has choreographed famous dance sequences in more than 200 films in a career lasting more than 40 years. Recipient of three National Awards, Saroj Khan’s famous dance numbers include Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab, Tamma Tamma in Sanjay Dutt’s Thanedaar, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, Hawa Hawai in Mr India featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi and Ye Ishq Hai from Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Last year, actor Salman Khan had reportedly promised to help Saroj Khan, after she shared her ordeal with him during a meeting. Speaking about her meeting with Salman, Saroj had told a newspaper, “When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don’t have any work [film offers], and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, ‘Now, you will work with me’. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise.”