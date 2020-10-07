“Ready to apologise and withdraw comments against Richa Chadha”: Faced with Rs 1.1 crore defamation suit, Payal Ghosh makes U-turn

The lawyer representing actor Payal Ghosh has sensationally told the Bombay High Court that she was ready to apologise and withdraw comments against Richa Chadha to settle the matter outside the court. The Bombay High Court, according to Livelaw, asked the lawyer of Kamaal R Khan if he was also willing to withdraw the comments. Khan’s lawyer said that he will have to take instructions saying that his client was not in India.

Actor Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit for Rs 1.1 crore in the Bombay High Court against little-known actor Payal Ghosh for allegedly dragging her name into rape allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Richa had also named Kamaal R Khan and ABN Telugu as defendants for circulating Payal’s libelous content.

The bench of Justice AK Menon passes a temporary order of injunction (John Doe) restraining news portals from sharing the defamatory content against Richa Chadha till Monday, 12 October. Payal Ghosh will have to reach a settlement with Richa by then.

Payal, in her interview to ABN Telugu, had sensationally alleged that Kashyap tried to forcibly thrust his pen** into her vag** when she went to meet him at his office.

Richa had sent Payal a legal notice, which the latter had allegedly refused to accept. The notice by Richa had read, “Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

