Raveena Tandon writes heartfelt post for husband on wedding anniversary days after facing police complaints with Farah Khan and Bharti Singh of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Days after facing police complaints along with Farah Khan and Bharti Singh The Kapil Sharma Show, actress Raveena Tandon took to social media to write an adorable post for husband Anil Thadani on the couple’s 16th wedding anniversary. The famous Bollywood actress also shared a series of throwback photos capturing the couple’s journey of being together.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena wrote, “16 years of us . ♥️ and many many more lifetimes together..Thank you all for the love and blessings always.”

No sooner did Raveena share her heartfelt post for her husband, her friends began to congratulate the actress and her husband on their wedding anniversary. Among them were choreographer Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira, actress-turned-jewellery designer Neelam Singh Kothari Soni and film director Onir. Raveena thanked all her friends individually by responding to their wishes.

Raveena had married Anil in 2004 and the couple have two children, daughter Rasha and son Ranbir Thadani. Raveena also has two children, Pooja and Chhaya, who she had adopted when she single.

Raveena has lately faced some difficult times after a series of police complaints were filed against her, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedienne Bharti Singh for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. More recently, a man in Maharashtra’s Beed district had written to the state’s Director General of Police demanding the arrest of the trio.

Bharti, Farah and Raveena were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show called Backbenchers. Bharti had wrongly spelt Hallelujah.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu. Bharti’s lawyer has argued that the FIR against his client was illegal, ex-facie bad in law and needed to be quashed.

Farah, Raveena and Bharti of The Kapil Sharma Show had issued public apologies for hurting religious sentiments of the community seeking forgiveness.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen judging a dance reality show with Ahmed Khan. She recently shared the news of her collaboration with filmmaker Prashant Neel.

She wrote, “Happy to share this much awaited news with all! Thankyou , my coolest director in da world @Prashanth_neel for such a warm welcome in the KGF family. In and as Ramika sen.”

