Raveena Tandon has slammed two American media outlets days after the High Court gave interim relief to actress, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show. Raveena’s latest public outbursts against ABC News came after the American media platform carried a video of Prince Charles avoiding a handshake amidst the coronavirus scare.

While sharing the video of Prince Charles, ABC News wrote on Twitter, “Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead greeting guests at the Prince’s Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern.”

Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead greeting guests at the Prince’s Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern. https://t.co/z7ke5ZOulX pic.twitter.com/EIVRGVYQkE — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2020

Raveena reacted angrily complaining that the ABC ought to have called Prince Charles’ gesture as namaste and not referred to it as a ‘prayer-like gesture.’ She wrote, “It’s a “Namaste”. Do some homework @ABC.”

Raveena found plenty of support from her fans, many of whom felt that the news outlet was deliberately avoiding to acknowledge a popular Indian tradition.

Earlier, Raveena had slammed another American media outlet, CNBC, after it carried a report on the disparaging comments made by former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O’Neill about India. O’Neill had told CNBC, “Thank God this didn’t start in somewhere like India, because there’s absolutely no way that the quality of Indian governance could move to react in the way that the Chinese have done.”

Reacting to O’Neill’s comments, Raveena had written, “Here you go @CNBC #JimONeill read up a bit before airing your racist pompous rants. As the deadly coronavirus began to spread, Beijing wasted the most critical resource to fight it: trust.”

Here you go @CNBC #JimONeill read up a bit before airing your racist pompous rants. As the deadly coronavirus began to spread, Beijing wasted the most critical resource to fight it: trust. https://t.co/IXVPp34MrG — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 12, 2020

Raveena was in the news last week after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the state government to not take any ‘coercive steps’ against her, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedienne Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show. This was after multiple police complaints were filed against the three stars for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

Bharti, Farah and Raveena were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show called Backbenchers. Bharti had wrongly spelt Hallelujah.