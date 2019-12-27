Raveena Tandon issues stunning apology after case registered against her, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show for hurting religious sentiments

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has issued a stunning apology hours after a case was registered against her, choreographer-director Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show for hurting religious sentiments. Taking to Twitter, Raveena denied allegations of hurting the sentiments of the Christian community.

She wrote on Twitter while sharing a short video clip of the controversial programme, “Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”

However, the YouTube video shared by Raveena has been removed for mysterious reasons.

A report by news agency PTI had said on Thursday that the case against the three celebrities was registered in Amritsar in Punjab on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of the Christian Front of Ajnala Block. The programme in question was broadcast on Christmas eve. The complaint alleged that the three artists had hurt the religious sentiments of Christians.

According to The Tribune newspaper, Raveena, Farah and Bharti have been booked under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). SSP Vikramjeet Duggal has reportedly confirmed the filing of an FIR against Raveena, Farah and Bharti.

“We have registered a case against the three and further investigations are being held,” Duggal was quoted as saying.

Sonu Jafar has alleged that the three entertainment celebrities made fun of the religiously pious word Hallelujah in a programme called Backbenchers. Bharti had also wrongly spelled Hallelujah on a blackboard.