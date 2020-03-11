Raveena Tandon hailed for jumping into auto rickshaw days after police complaints along with Farah Khan and Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has earned plaudits on social media after she ditched her swanky car to travel in an auto-rickshaw days after facing a series of police complaints along with director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedienne Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Last week, while taking to Instagram, Raveena wrote, “Jumped into an auto , as was getting late waiting for the car to go for my nieces mehndi ceremony . All decked up,Rasha and me , and a lovely auto ride ! 😁😁 viva la mumbai Autowallahs! Total saviours !”

In another post, she wrote, “To all those who asked if he recognised ! Yes he did , Arshad chicha turned out to be a fan and well wisher! Chatted with him a bit before leaving.” In the second video, the auto driver was seen introducing himself as Arshad as he claimed to be a big fan of Raveena.

In the video, Raveena could be seen sitting behind an auto driver with another person in the passenger seat. No sooner did she share the video, her fans went berserk in hailing her humility. One wrote, “One of the most memorable day for the auto guy am sure. Now every LEAP YEAR you should do an auto ride.” Another wrote, “Only you can do this!!” “Wow maam lovely💕😍 and us richshe main 786 likha hai,” commented another fan while highlighting the Muslim faith of the driver.

Raveena has had a tough few weeks after several Christian groups filed a series of police complaints against her, Farah and Bharti for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the community in a TV show.

Recently, a man in Maharashtra had demanded the immediate arrest of Bharti, Raveena and Farah for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to the Director-General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.

Bharti, Farah and Raveena were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show called Backbenchers. Bharti had wrongly spelt Hallelujah.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu. Bharti’s lawyer has argued that the FIR against his client was illegal, ex-facie bad in law and needed to be quashed.

Farah, Raveena and Bharti of The Kapil Sharma Show had issued public apologies for hurting religious sentiments of the community seeking forgiveness.