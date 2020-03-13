“Ratan Tata falling in line. Shameful”: Angry reaction after Air Vistara bans Kunal Kamra for questioning BJP ally Arnab Goswami

Twitter has exploded in anger after comedian Kunal Kamra informed that Air Vistara too had imposed a flying ban on him for the mid-air ambush of BJP ally Arnab Goswami.

Kamra tweeted, “Air vistara has also banned me now till the 27th April, following orders like they show… at a time where no one can fly, all I want to say is, neither am I sorry nor am I surprised, nor am I suffering.”

Air Vistara’s decision to impose a flying ban the stand-up comedian baffled many since the Tata-owned airlines had defied other carriers by allowing him to fly with it soon after the video of Kamra ambushing pro-Hindutva TV anchor Goswami went viral.

No sooner did Kamra inform about the ban imposed by Air Vistara, Twitterati exploded in anger. Activist Subhashini Ali wrote, “Ratan Tata falling in line. Shameful” User Meghnad commented, “Was wondering why they took so long but then it hit me. They care about your health! They’re like, “Avoid airports man! Avoid coronavirus!” Aww”

Lawyer Raksha Ramaiah tweeted, “Shows how vindictive this stupid Govt is. Sick! We stand by you bud, anyway Noone’s flying around. You suck @airvistara.”

Since Goswami is known to be a mouthpiece of the BJP-led government, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who heads the civil aviation ministry, had moved with lightning speed to direct airlines to take action against Kunal. Aside from IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India too had imposed a similar ban on the comedian.

Kamra had poked fun at IndiGo after Air Vistara allowed him to travel despite bans imposed by other airlines.

Kunal later sent a legal notice to IndiGo airlines seeking a public apology from the carrier for its decision to ban him for six months. His lawyer, Advocate Prashant Sivarajan, Partner at Lawmen & White, also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for causing mental pain to the comedian and to recover financial losses incurred on account of cancellation of his scheduled shows.