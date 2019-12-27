Rare moment of Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani showing frustration when asked to pose for camera with wife Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta and her husband Akash Ambani are arguably the most chased non-Bollywood celebrities by paparazzi in Mumbai. The media spotlight on the young couple has increased ever since the two tied the knot in March this year. However, at no point has any member of the Ambani family been seen showing their displeasure on the request for a photo by the waiting photographers. They’ve always obliged the members of Mumbai’s paparazzi brigade. But, Akash Ambani nearly lost his cool recently when photographers requested him to pose for cameras along with his wife Shloka Mehta.

The occasion was a charity event organised by Akash’s sister Isha Ambani. Several top names from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sonam Kapoor and her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor were in full attendance. Also taking part were Kiara Advani and Swara Bhasker.

Shloka and Akash arrived in style. Breaking her no-makeup rule, Shloka looked ravishing in her black halter-neck and tasseled full-length gown with an interesting radio-shaped clutch. Akash chose a black three-piece suit for the occasion.

No sooner did the couple emerge out of their car, photographers requested both of them to pose for cameras. They obliged with Shloka greeting the camerapersons with a big smile. However, Akash looked frustrated on being repeatedly asked to pose for cameras and almost chided them to wrap up the session. (Watch the video). The video was posted on Instagram by one of Shloka’s fan pages.

Isha Ambani had preferred to be dressed in a metallic strapless gown with her hair in loose curls. She had completed her fashion statement by sporting matching necklace and danglers. Isha’s glamorous mother Nita Ambani too had looked stunning in her black chiffon full-length sleeveless gown and a ruffled sleeve on one arm. She had completed her look with a diamond bracelet and an expensive clutch.

Earlier, Shloka and Akash were spotted visiting the Dhirubhai Ambani International School for its annual day event. The highlight of the event was a performance by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya.