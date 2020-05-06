Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expresses ‘gratitude’ to Mukesh and Nita Ambani after mother called Shloka Mehta, Akash, Isha and Anant ‘guardian angels’

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has expressed her ‘gratitude’ to Mukesh and Nita Ambani after mother Neetu Kapoor called Shloka Mehta, Akash, Isha and Anant ‘guardian angels.’ Ridhima, who could not be part of her Dad’s funeral due to the nationwide lockdown, took to Instagram to thank India’s richest family for their help and care provided to Rishi Kapoor during his cancer treatment.

Riddhima shared a photo of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, who were seen posing for the camera along with Rishi and Neetu in New York. The Ambanis had travelled to the US to meet Rishi during his cancer treatment. Riddhima’s caption read, “Gratitude,” She ended her caption with a folded hand emoji.

Rishi Kapoor died last week after battling leukaemia for two years. Riddhima was stuck in Delhi and had sought permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs to travel to Mumbai by road. The MHA had reportedly granted her the permission, allowing her to be reunited with her mother and brother Ranbir Kapoor a few days later.

Neetu had written a gut-wrenching post to thank the Ambanis by mentioning every single prominent member of India’s richest family including Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani. Neetu’s note had read, “To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha – you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience – what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest.”

Riddhima also updated her Insta story by sharing a throwback photo of her Dad with her grandmother. In the photo, a young Rishi Kapoor can be seen holding his mother’s hand. Riddhima wrote, “Reunited with his most favourite person.”

Riddhima also shared another throwback black and white photo of her parents from their wedding.

Doctors had declared Rishi Kapoor cancer-free one year before he died. During the lockdown, he was seen responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to bang utensils in a show of appreciation for India’s COVID-19 warriors.