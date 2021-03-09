Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, Mom Neetu Kapoor has special message for fans

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor has released a special message for fans after son Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation.



Neetu said in a statement, “Thank you for your concern and good wishes. Ranbir Jas tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.”

Neetu said that his son was following all precautions and on the mend. “He’s in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

Reacting to Neetu’s Instagram post, Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, posted a series of red-heart emojis. Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt and there are reports that they will soon tie the knot. Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Speedy recovery ❤️”

In July last year, Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had lashed out at a social media user for claiming that her mother, brother Ranbir and Karan Johar had tested positive for COVID-19. “Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics #fakenews,” Riddhima had written.

Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor, a legendary Bollywood actor, died in April last year after battling cancer for two years. Rishi Kapoor’s tragic death had occurred during the national lockdown. Incidentally, he had passed away just a day after another legendary actor, Irrfan Khan, died, also battling cancer.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Shamshera, Brahmashtra, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.