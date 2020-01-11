Ranbir Kapoor may have moved on with Alia Bhatt, but Indian Idol contestant triggers Deepika Padukone’s past emotions

It’s been years since Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone both parted ways after the former was caught cheating on the Chhapaak star. Since their split, Ranbir became romantically linked with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, while Deepika fell in love with Ranveer Singh before tying the knot with him in 2018. However, a soulful rendition of a track from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani brought back Deepika’s memory with Ranbir, leaving her emotional.

This was after an Indian Idol contestant sang Kabira song. No sooner did he finish his performance, Deepika rose to give him a standing ovation. Overwhelmed by emotions, Deepika struggled to complete her sentences as she said, “Rarely does it happen that you feel something so deeply that you can express them in words. You can’t express it. This (song) is always going to be a memory.”

She told the Indian Idol contestant even as singers Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani kept looking at her, “I think whenever I would like to hear this song again, I perhaps wouldn’t listen to the version sung by Arijit. I will listen to your version.”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was one of the many films that Deepika and Ranbir had acted in together. Their love story came to an end after Ranbir was caught philandering by Deepika. Speaking about Ranbir’s cheating, Deepika had once told a publication, “For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I’m in a relationship. If I’m going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It’s better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that’s why I’ve been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed.”

It’s not that Ranbir ever denied cheating in the relationship. In an interview with the Cosmopolitan magazine in 2017, he had said, “Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness. You realise it now, when you grow up and you value it more why be in a relationship, why be committed to someone when you cannot be committed?”

According to reports, Deepika had caught Ranbir cheating for Katrina Kaif more than once as she said in her interview with the Cosmopolitan magazine, “The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. I give a lot in relationships, and don’t really expect much in return. But, infidelity is the deal-breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can’t f*ck around with it.”