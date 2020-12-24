Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on profound relationship with Dad Rishi Kapoor, marriage plans with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in rare interview

Ranbir Kapoor is known to an introverted Bollywood actor, who doesn’t even have a social media account. For months, media outlets speculated about his relationship with his father, the legendary Rishi Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt. But, seldom did he respond to media speculations. However, the Sanju star has broken his silence on both the topics in a rare interview.

Not only did Ranbir publicly confirm that he was dating Alia Bhatt, he also revealed that both of them would have got married by now had the COVID-19 pandemic not adversely affected the world. He told journalist Rajeev Masand, “I think it would have already been sealed if the pandemic did not hit our lives. But, I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal (of getting married) very soon in my life.)”

Ranbir also said that his ‘girlfriend Alia’ was an overachiever and she always felt like ‘an underachiever next to her.’

Talking about his relationship with his late Dad, Ranbir recalled the time he spent with Rishi Kapoor in the last two years before he passed away. He cherished the moments he walked with him ‘from the hotel to the hospital while he was getting his chemotherapy, walking in silence, just being around him.’

“I don’t know if I’ve really formed words yet to describe the impact he’s had on me professionally and personally. But, I do know that it’s the largest impact a human being has had in my life so far,” Ranbir said.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April after fighting leukaemia for more two years. His death had occurred just a day after Bollywood lost another legend, Irrfan Khan, to cancer.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space with Alia for the first time in Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia among others.