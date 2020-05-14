“Rana Daggubati better make you happy”: Miheeka Bajaj’s friend Sonam Kapoor ‘warns’ Baahubali star; days after Sanju actor writes emotional note for Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati stunned his millions of fans on Tuesday by revealing for the first time that he was set to get married to Miheeka Bajaj, who Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor later said was her close friend. This prompted Sonam to write a profound note for the lovebirds asking Rana to ‘better make’ Miheeka happy. Sonam’s adorable message for Rana and her friend Miheeka came just days after she wrote heartfelt notes on the tragic deaths of two Bollywood legends namely Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Congratulations my darling baby @miheeka. I love you doll.. you deserve the best.. @ranadaggubati better make you happy.. love you both! Welcome to the fam Rana.”

This was after the Baahubali star revealed on Instagram that Miheeka had said ‘yes’ to his marriage proposal. He wrote, “And she said Yes 🙂 ❤️#MiheekaBajaj.” No sooner did he share the news with his millions of fans, his timeline inundated with congratulatory notes from his industry friends. Actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Congratulations Rd and Miheeka ❤️” A visibly surprised actor Dulquer Salmaan commented, “Whatttt ??!!!!! OMG !!! Congrats chief !!!”

Sonam and Miheeka are very good friends. Miheeka had last wished her on Sonam’s birthday as she wrote, “Happy happy birthday Sona!! Here’s to many more nights of binging on junk, making you do my art projects, and fussing to sit on your lap! Love you to the moon and back!”

Miheeka had also attended Sonam’s wedding in 2018.

Sonam had recently paid moving tributes to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor after their tragic deaths stunned Bollywood and their fans. Reacting to Irrfan’s death, Sonam had written, “Rest in peace @irrfan sir. You have no idea what your kindness and encouragement meant to me at my lowest. My condolences to your family and loved ones.”

Sonam had written on the death of Rishi Kapoor, who she addressed as her ‘Chintu uncle’, “Rest in peace Chintu uncle.. All my love to you. I’m so sorry we all couldn’t say bye properly.”

Sonam’s last big hit was Sanju opposite Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had recently shared a series of photos of herself and her brother from the prayer meet organised for their legendary father.