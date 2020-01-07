Ramy Youssef chants Allahu Akbar after winning Golden Globe, Twitterati say Shashi Tharoor will not like it

Comedian Ramy Youssef, who won the Golden Globe award for best actor in a comedy series for Ramy, has become a topic of intense social media conversations after the video of him chanting Allahu Akbar went viral. Indian Twitterati are now advising Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, to watch the video since he had likened the chanting of Lailaha Illallah to Islamist extremism.

Receiving the award, Youssef said, “I would like to first thank my God. Allau Akbar. Thank you God. This is thanks to God.. Look, I know you guys haven’t seen my show. We made a very specific show about an Arab Muslim family living in New Jersey, and this means a lot to be recognized on this level.”

No sooner did the video become viral, Youssef began to earn plaudits for being unapologetic about his identity at a function being broadcast live across the globe.

Woke up to Ramy Youssef saying Allahu Akbar on the Golden Globe stage so I think it’s gonna be a good day. pic.twitter.com/bLPq7K4prV — Mohamed Hassan (@MHassan_1) January 6, 2020

Ramy Youssef saying Allahu Akbar during his speech was my favorite thing of the night. — ZAK (@Zakiyyah6) January 6, 2020

The phrase #AllahuAkbar is a normal one for Muslims all over the world. We say it when we do our daily prayers, when Mohamed Salah scores a goal, and at weddings and funerals. It’s as common as “Thank God” and as complex as “Aloha.” https://t.co/1O6OK3IQFM — lecia (@diversitymtrs) January 6, 2020

The video also evoked strong reactions from Indian Twitterati, many of whom felt that Tharoor ought to watch since he had expressed his objection to Muslims chanting a line, which is an integral part of their faith, during an anti-CAA protest rally.

Shashi Tharoor will not like this. https://t.co/8iv2Eegn7E — Shahana Yasmin (@shahana_y) January 6, 2020

Sweet! @ShashiTharoor might consider a long essay why this was rather unnecessary 😛 https://t.co/bC4pp0I69v — Sadiq ‘Sameer’ Bhat (@sadiquiz) January 6, 2020

Promoting extremism according to shashi taroor https://t.co/yoqIdeWwjK — Osama (@Osama1995819) January 6, 2020

Faced with condemnation, Tharoor had issued desperate clarifications that failed to impress most social media users, who felt that the Congress MP was visibly afraid of angering his Muslim constituents in Kerala.