Question by KBC host Amitabh Bachchan features Anurag Kashyap’s name, who shamed Arnab Goswami with framed slipper; earlier question was about Bigg Boss host Salman Khan

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati quiz show had a very interesting question featuring the names of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Swara Bhasker, TV anchor Ravish Kumar and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday night. The question featuring Anurag Kashyap’s name came just days after the filmmaker appeared outside the office of Republic TV to present Arnab Goswami a set of framed slippers to shame the controversial TV anchor for his dodgy journalism.

The question asked by Bachchan read, “In 2020 who became the first Indian to be awarded the Richard Dawkins Award, which was instituted by the Atheist Alliance of America?” The options were Anurag Kashyap, Ravish Kumar, Swara Bhasker and Javed Akhtar. The correct answer was Javed Akhtar.

The question assumed significance in light of Kashyap accompanying comedian Kunal Kamra with a set of framed slippers to present them to Goswami a few days ago. The filmmaker had to return without success since he was not allowed to meet the controversial anchor, who has lately been targeting top Bollywood stars, particularly Salman Khan for his silence over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kashyap had even taken to Twitter to write, “Best birthday everrr .. He (Goswami) had asked me ‘Where am I?” So I went there. But I was told that I was not allowed without permission. These Republic people too should have taken permission.”

Best birthday everrr .. उसने पूछा था , “किधर हूँ मैं ?” तो मैं गया । बोला बिना permission अलाउड नहीं है । यह @republic वालों को भी permission लेना चाहिए ना । https://t.co/I12Fdtpbu3 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 10, 2020

Kashyap had heaped more embarrassment on Goswami by sharing a video of his old interview by the anchor when the latter worked for Times Now. In the said interview, Goswami had described Kashyap as a ‘super talented’ filmmaker. He had said, “I’m so proud to have in the studios this evening with me the very very super talented Anurag Kashyap. So happy and so proud for you. Anurag let me shake your hands…I feel proud to be in the university the same time as you.”

Who did this ?? pic.twitter.com/UZ13bAVMlG — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 11, 2020

In the earlier episodes of the new season of the KBC, Bachchan has asked questions on Salman Khan, Aaditya Thackeray, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora. Except for Malaika, Goswami has been attacking all other stars in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.