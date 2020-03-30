Punishment for fixing Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla: Fans mock Mukesh Ambani-owned Colors TV as channel announces return of Kapil Sharma after four years

Four years ago, Mukesh Ambani-owned Colors TV was accused of high-handedness when it abruptly ended its flagship comedy show fronted by comedian Kapil Sharma. But, blame it to the coronavirus pandemic that the TV channel has been forced to reduce its staggering financial losses by bringing back Comedy Nights with Kapil. With no new TV programmes being shot due to the nationwide lockdown, TV channels in India are incurring huge financial losses. Perhaps to cover some of its losses, the channel has decided to bring back the old series of the Comedy Nights With Kapil. However, many fans felt that karma was haunting Colors TV for allegedly fixing this year’s Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla.

The channel took to Twitter to make the announcement, “he reason behind bringing the show to an end is Kapil Sharma’s displeasure with the channel. Sharma, whose production house K9 Productions had been producing KNWK, was reportedly unhappy that the channel had sidelined his show at the cost of Comedy Nights Bachao, now broadcast every Saturday in the same slot.”

Ab phirse hasega saara parivaar saath because @KapilSharmaK9 is back😍#ComedyNights with Kapil is back with a bang, watch it every Sat- Sun at 6:30 only on #Colors. pic.twitter.com/86TOuZpe4N — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 28, 2020

However, the Colors TV’s decision to bring back its old programmes headed by Kapil did not go down with fans, many of whom were quick to highlight the glaring irony.

#KapilSharma to hume hasa hi rhe hai..aapse pehle aur aap k baad bhi..😂😂😂TRP k liye aap ro rhe ho #colors waalo.. kya ukhad liya #CNWK band karwa k aur uske baad YouTube se Episodes hata k..?

Aaj usi #KapilSharma k Show se Dhol-Nagade baja k TRP leni pad rhi hai aap ko🤣🤣 — PoonamKAPILIAN💜💚 (@KAPILIANPoonam) March 28, 2020

@SonyTV waalo dekho Aur mazaay lo 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Firdos Yasmeen💞🇮🇳 (@Yasmeen_55555) March 28, 2020

Nice U Turn — Dr. Batra (@hemantbatra0) March 29, 2020

Others felt that karma was haunting the channel after it allegedly fixed this year’s Bigg Boss winner. The channel and its host Salman Khan had faced considerable criticism after they declared Sidharth Shukla the new winner of this year’s Bigg Boss show.

😂😂😂😂 Colors TV ke shows me TRP ni ari to ab sbko vapis laenge hahaha Or bnao Fixed winner 😌 Agla BB season bhi flop hoga dekhlena — Asim Riaz Official FP (@AsimRiazFP) March 28, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Hahaha Akhir line pey Aaa Gaye — Firdos Yasmeen💞🇮🇳 (@Yasmeen_55555) March 28, 2020

One of the reasons behind Colors TV pulling the plug on Comedy Nights with Kapil was Kapil Sharma’s displeasure with the channel. Sharma, whose production house K9 Productions had been producing the KNWK, was reportedly unhappy that the channel had sidelined his show at the cost of Comedy Nights Bachao, fronted by Krushna Abhishek. Krushna too left the channel and joined Kapil for his new comedy programme, The Kapil Sharma Show, now broadcast on Sony TV.