Pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut wins National Award for two films

Pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut has won this year’s National Awards for Best Actress not just for one but two films namely Panga and Manikarnika. Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor Award for his role in the Marathi film Bhonsle. Manoj Bajpayee shared the prize with Dhanush, who was honoured with the National Award for his film Asuran.

Kangana had earlier won the National Awards for Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Queen. The controversial actor has lately become a poster girl for the Hindutva brigade for her hateful social media posts against the Muslim community. She is currently facing a series of criminal cases for allegedly inciting communal disharmony using her social media pages.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was adjudged the best Hindi film. Sushant died in June last year after his body was found in his apartment in Mumbai.

The Jury comprised filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by N. Chandra, Chairman, Central Panel, Arun Chaddha, Chairman, Non-Feature Films Jury, Shaji N Karun, Chairman, Most Film Friendly State Jury and Saibal Chatterjee, Chairman Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

An Engineered Dream, a Hindi film bagged the award for Best Non-Feature Film while Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte-Simham took home the award for Best Feature Film. Kastoori was awarded Best Children’s Film award. Shrikshetra- Ru-Sahijata won the best Arts and Culture Film.

Sikkim bagged the award for being Most Film Friendly State. Savani Ravindra has won Best Female Playback Singer for her song Raan Petala from the Marathi movie Bardo. Gireesh Gangadharan has been awarded Best Cinematography for the Malayalam film Jallikkettu.