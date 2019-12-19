Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday broke her silence on the recent police brutality against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University. Sharing her statement on Twitter, Priyanka denounced the police force used to silence protesting students.

She wrote, “Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice.”

“In a thriving democracy, to raise one’s voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #Havevoicewillraise #Havevoicemustraise,” Priyanka added.

Priyanka has joined the selected group of Bollywood stars such as Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Sushant Singh, Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Manoj Bajpayee, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Priyanka’s sister Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj and Pulkit Samrat who have condemned the government crackdown against protesting students. Also expressing his anguish against the government’s action was Hollywood star John Cusack.

Meanwhile, stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have continued to face criticism for their mysterious silence over the controversy.

The amended Citizenship Act provided automatic citizenship to non-Muslims living in India illegally. Experts say that the Act is designed to drive India’s Muslims out of the country since they will now have to prove their claims to be Indian citizens through a complicated process.