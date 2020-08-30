PM Modi urges Indians to pet Indian breed dogs, Twitterati hilariously link statement to ‘lapdogs’ of Indian media; Arnab Goswami and others face public ridicule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Indians to pet Indian breed dogs during his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat. However, his request led to a hilarious interpretation as netizens began to link his statement to ‘lapdogs’ in the Indian media.

Modi said in his address, “Friends, I have also been told that Indian breed dogs are also very good. They are very capable… The next time you plan to pet a dog, you must bring home an Indian breed dog.”

No sooner did the prime minister complete his address, Twitterati began to link the comments to TV anchors masquerading as journalists while others also criticised Modi for choosing to focus on animals and ignoring the interest of human beings. Critics of the Indian media have often referred to Indian TV news anchors as lapdogs.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted;

Veiled reference to Amish Devgan, Sudhir Chaudhary, Rahul Shivshankar, Rahul Kanwal, Arnab Goswami and others. Nicely played Modi ji. https://t.co/hbDAU8HbSA — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) August 30, 2020

“I have been told that Indian breed dogs are very good and competent ”

~ PM Modi ” They are also loyal ” pic.twitter.com/5ViTLm6gdC — زماں (@Delhiite_) August 30, 2020

One nation one dog pic.twitter.com/qwDrr3xVAh — 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓻 𝓡𝓸𝔂 ➐🇮🇳 (@samir0fficial) August 30, 2020

Do not get confuse this statement with Godi Media Anchors … Modi ji is talking about India dog breeds on streets . https://t.co/rGYju4Wk1a — Sai (@akakrcb6) August 30, 2020

Street Dogs are not seen from many days, I just learnt that they’re hired by a company called #Godi_Media. So, under Modi’s rule, animals are more employed than human beings. #GodiMedia #ModijiJhootMatBolo #ModiFailsIndia #modimadedisaster @narendramodi @AmitShah @KTRTRS — Loot India Company. BJP (@BlindedBhakt) August 30, 2020

Modi’s Mann Ki Baat also came under criticism from students demanding the postponement of NEET and JEE exams amidst COVID-19 pandemic. One wrote, “Toys, Apps, Dogs and fake Atamnirbhar campaign, but no words on JEE/NEET students issue or Covid after effects whether economy or unemployment.” Another commented, “I thought Narendra Modi would talk about children. I thought that Narendra Modi would speak for the NEET JEE in #MannKiBaat, but Narendra Modi spoke about toys and dogs. Does the Modi government want to push millions of students into #COVID19??”

“To think, at the present moment, with JEE exams two days away, dogs and toys matter more,” wrote one user.