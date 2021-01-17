PM Modi, Bollywood mourn Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s death; Salim Merchant, Hansal Mehta write heartfelt notes

Tributes have poured in on the death of legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, who died in Mumbai at the age of 89 on Sunday. Among those mourning his death are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleague Harsh Vardhan, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and music director Salim Merchant.



Modi said that Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s death had left the cultural world ‘poorer.’ He tweeted, “The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted, “Saddened to learn about the demise of Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Ji.

It’s indeed a great loss for Indian-classical music & the universe of performing arts. My deepest condolences to his family & admirers.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, “My teacher. Guru to a student who just wouldn’t stay on. Great teacher. Great artist. Hindustani Classical Music has been bereaved. His students have been orphaned. I have been orphaned. RIP Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saab. Stay strong brothers Murtuza, Qadir and Rabbani.”

Music composer Salim Merchant tweeted, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan is no more. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. I’m fortunate to have spent time with him & also share my birthday with the legend. Condolences to the family.”

The legendary musician was going to turn 90 on 3 March this year. His family members said that the music maestro’s death has left them shocked since he was in considerably good health.