“Please get some fresh air.. I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for”: AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija shuts up Bangladeshi immigrant Taslima Nasreen for tweet on burqa

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is known for being shy and someone who has always stayed away from controversies. But his daughter Khatija Rahman has just shown why she is not like her father and will not tolerate any criticism to her faith or individual choices. Khatija took to Instagram to slam Bangladeshi immigrant living in India, Taslima Nasreen, for questioning the former’s decision to wear a burqa, an Islamic attire worn by women to cover themselves.

Taslima, who is known for her Islamophobia, had tweeted, “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”

Not prepared to let go of Taslima’s hateful rant, Khatija wrote on Instagram, “Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..

“Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. 🙂.”

She concluded her post by directly addressing Taslima as she wrote, “Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue 🙂 I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal.”

Her response won Khatija instant applauds from her fans on Instagram. One wrote, “Standing up against so many voices and staying by your own choices takes up a heap of courage and individuality!! You go girl💝 Super Proud!” Another commented, “Wow! dear loved they way you stood up fr urself …this is ur uniqueness… i cant believe there are ppl who gt feminism wrng.”

Khatija later shared a photo of the blue sky and thanked her fans for their support but asked them to refrain from using abusive language against the controversial Bangladeshi immigrant living in India. She wrote, “I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve got once again. Thank you all. I request you all not to abuse or make any hate speech against Ms. Taslim. Lets strive to become a broad minded society in accepting the choices our fellow human beings make and also remember Ms.Taslim in our prayers and not judge her for the choices she’s made in life. Peace.”