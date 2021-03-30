Photo of IAS topper Tina Dabi’s first Holi celebrations since filing for divorce with husband Athar Aamir Khan goes viral

IAS topper Tina Dabi on Monday shared the photo of her first Holi celebrations since filing for a divorce with husband Athar Aamir Khan. As expected, the photo of the affable civil servant being smeared in colours went viral eliciting overwhelming reactions from fans on Instagram.

Sharing the photo, Tina wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi! 🔴🟠🟡🟢🔵🟣⚪️🟤.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

Tina had stunned her fans in November last by filing for a divorce with her husband Athar, who she met during the IAS training after both of them secured all India number one and two ranks respectively in 2016.

After filing for divorce, Athar opted for a transfer out of Jaipur seemingly to ensure that he doesn’t get to see Tina since she too was posted in the state capital of Rajasthan as a secretary in the finance ministry. Athar announced on 1 March how he had taken charge as the Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation in Jammu and Kashmir, his home state. Sharing a photo of himself from his new office, Athar had written, “Joined today as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athar Aamir Khan (@atharaamirkhan)

Both Tina and Athar exchanged wedding vows in 2018 soon after completing their training programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. Soon after tying the knot with Athar in 2018, Tina had updated her Instagram profile by proudly identifying herself as Tina Dabi Khan. Her bio had then described her as a “Delhiite, Kashmiri Bahu, IAS, in that order.”

But she decided to remove ‘Khan’ and the other description from her Instagram page in March this year triggering speculations that all was not well with the duo. Weeks later both of them were transferring out of Bhilwara to Shri Ganganagar and Jaipur respectively. While Tina was transferred as the CEO, Zilla Parishad of Shri Ganganagar, Athar had accepted his new posting in Jaipur as the CEO, Zilla Parishad of the state capital.