‘Peak feminists”: Navika Kumar, Kangana Ranaut face condemnation for insulting jibe against Urmila Matondkar after controversy over Rhea Chakraborty ‘naming’ Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan

Times Now’s Navika Kumar and pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut are facing widespread condemnation for insulting jibe aimed at Urmila Matondkar days after a full-blown controversy over Rhea Chakraborty allegedly naming Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan as someone in the drug racket case.

Speaking to Times Now, Kangana had sensationally called Urmila a ‘soft porn’ star. “Even Urmila Matondkar. She is soft porn star. I know it’s blatant. But, no, I want to ask you. She is not known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why wouldn’t I get a ticket?”

This was after Urmila questioned her derogatory language used for veteran Bollywood actress and Rajya Sabha MP, Jaya Bachchan. In an interview to NDTV, Urmila had asked Kangana to start her campaign against the drug menace from her home state of Himachal Pradesh. She had also chided Kangana for using derogatory language against Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan even though the latter’s speech in the parliament was targeted at Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP, Ravi Kishan.

Urmila had asked, “Which girl from a civilised cultured house would use this kind of language? Like ‘kya ukhaad loge‘, ‘kiska baap ka kya hai‘, speaking about Jaya ji the way she did.”

As expected, both Kangana and Navika Kumar began to face incessant trolling. While Kangana faced roasting for stooping to a new low, the Times Now editor earned condemnation for smiling even as Kangana launched an extraordinary attack on Urmila.

Two Peak Feminists 🙏 Kangana : Urmila is a soft porn star.

Navika : Hehehe pic.twitter.com/7OGptESvtd — Tempest (@ColdCigar) September 16, 2020

Now Kangana and Navika kumar has stooped so low that they are calling Urmila a soft porn star and smiling and still people will support her. What a disgusting person she is. https://t.co/ER1WWnGei4 — Shreyansh (@shrey11v) September 16, 2020

And look at Navika, she is laughing when Kangana calls Urmila soft porn actress.

Stop calling yourself Journalist @navikakumar — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) September 16, 2020

Not surprised by #GutterMouth but I wonder that inspite of being FEMALE JOURNALIST

Navika was laughing when Kangana called Urmila ji soft **** actress.

No reason left to call her Journo! BJP is risk for Morales in every profession & #DFisCurse coz dis dirtygame is his strategy! https://t.co/u4a4z6lg0o — Anagha Acharya – अनघा आचार्य (@AnaghaAcharya) September 16, 2020

Navika’s journalism has gone to the dogs..look at her cheeky smile as this K Virus calls Urmila a soft porn star..We sure need a vaccine both for Corona as well as Kangana.. — Swati J. Pant (स्वाति जाेशी पंत) (@sjp_ntl) September 16, 2020

Navika Kumar and Times Now had faced an unprecedented attack from Twitterati after a report by the TV channel claimed that Rhea Chakraborty had names Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh as someone, who consumed drugs. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter had made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath.