Little-known former actress Payal Rohatgi has made a desperate appeal to fans after microblogging site Twitter suspended her account amidst complaints of hate-mongering. Rohatgi, who’s often faced condemnation for indulging in Islamophobia and peddling fake news, held Bollywood actor Salman Khan responsible for the decision taken by Twitter.

Rohatgi took to Instagram to write, “Just Now I am not able to tweet on my verified twitter handle 🧐 It is SUSPENDED citing what reasons now 😏”

She also recorded a video appeal to add, “I appeal to people to please urge Twitter to restore my account, otherwise, I will not be able to talk to anyone…Neither do I abuse anyone nor I post objectionable content. I only try to highlight the fact.”

In another video, Rohatgi blamed Salman Khan for getting her Twitter account suspended. She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into her case by possibly launching an Indian version of Twitter.

She said, “I did not know that Salman Khan, you can be so revengeful and vindictive. I really hope that you are a human as you say you are…I request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji why India can’t have a similar platform like Twitter.”

She said that she will not return to Twitter unless the microblogging site restored her ‘verified’ account.

While sharing her video appeal, Rohatgi also demanded the suspension of Twitter from India as she wrote, “I want TWITTER suspended from India 🙏.”

Rohatgi was arrested by the Rajasthan Police last year after she posted a controversial video, making objectionable comments about Jawaharlal Nehru, his father Motilal Nehru, wife Kamla Nehru, daughter Indira Gandhi and her son Feroze Gandhi. She was later sent to a 14-day judicial custody.