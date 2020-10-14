Payal Ghosh ‘unconditionally’ apologises to actor Richa Chadha for dragging her name to MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh has ‘unconditionally’ apologised to Bollywood actor Richa Chadha for dragging her name into MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The Bombay High Court disposed off Richa’s Rs 1.1 crore defamation suit against Payal after the latter signed the terms on her unconditional apology.



The agreement terms signed by both Payal and Richa read, “Pursuant to the Order dated 7th October, 2020 of the the Hon’ble Justice Shri A.K. Menon (Hon’ble Bombay High Court) the Defendant No. 1 hereby withdraw her statements and defamatory posts pertaining to the plaintiff as mentioned vide the current Interim Application and Suit, including without limitation her statements and defamatory posts vide the Interview attached as Exhibit D and Exhibit E, to the Plaint and unconditionally apologises to the Plaintiff.’

Payal also agreed to ‘delete all her above said statements and defamatory posts against’ Richa on Twitter and any other media where her statements were published. She also undertook ‘not to state, make, publish and/or republish any defamatory, insulting, humiliating statement(s) against the Plaintiff at anytime in perpetuity, related to the subject matter of the present Interim Application and/or Suit and/or any issue, dispute, complaint, suit, action, controversy and/or other nefarious activity and/or criminal activity between the Defendant No.1 and/or any party/ third party and/or person, vide any media and/or platform and/or otherwise in any manner and/or for any purpose.”

Reacting to the apology by Payal, Richa’s team issued a statement saying that the actor was ‘elated with the outcome of the case.’

Actor Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit for Rs 1.1 crore in the Bombay High Court against little-known actor Payal Ghosh for allegedly dragging her name into rape allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Richa had also named Kamaal R Khan and ABN Telugu as defendants for circulating Payal’s libelous content.

The lawyer of Kamaal R Khan told the Bombay High Court that he would not make any public comments against Richa on the basis of defamatory remarks, adding that he would make a public statement to that effect.

Payal, in her interview to ABN Telugu, had sensationally alleged that Kashyap tried to forcibly thrust his pen** into her vag**** when she went to meet him at his office.